Gravitas Ventures Acquires Feature Film ‘Americano’

Gravitas Ventures, an operating unit of Radial Entertainment, has acquired the U.S. and Canada rights to Deny Gallagher’s debut feature film “Americano”.

The title is produced by New Jersey-based Palomino Productions and stars Darren Weiss (Inside Man/Break) alongside Rondell Sheridan (That’s So Raven). The film was screened at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Americano follows Jack Armstrong, a college basketball star, whose dream of playing professional basketball comes crashing down after tearing his ACL during his senior year of college. He comes home to rehab in hopes of resuming his hoop dreams while running the Armstrong family’s coffee shop called Americano. During this time of transition, he reunites with his high school friends and attempts to thwart a local businessman’s quest to take ownership of the coffee shop.

The film also stars Samuel Dunning (Tim Travers & the Time Travelers Paradox), Adrienne Laurén (My Last Best Friend), Marcus R. Smith (Blue Bloods), Albania Sofia Sagarra (The Men in My Life) and Lei Nico (Stargazer).

In April 2025, Shout! Studios, a Radial Entertainment Company, acquired Gravitas Ventures from Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

Photo courtesy of Palomino Productions