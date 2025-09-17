Story Films, All3Media Unveil ‘The Moonies’ Doc

Prodco Story Films is to produce “The Moonies: Married to the Cult” (w/t), a new documentary special for Prime Video UK and All3Media International. The documentary has been acquired by Prime Video UK, and All3Media International is investing as global partner, managing distribution rights in the rest of the world.

The Moonies are best known for their mass weddings – the theatrical centerpiece of a religious movement founded by Rev. Moon in the pursuit of world peace. But beneath these spectacular ceremonies allegedly lurks a darker side: a powerful organization with billions in global assets, considerable political influence and millions of followers.

The Moonies: Married to the Cult (w/t) features unprecedented access to insiders, including Sam Park, Rev. Moon’s illegitimate son, and a host of other contributors, who share their experiences from the inside of a runaway religion whose legacy continues to shape our world today.