Up the Ladder: Just For Laughs

Nicolas Holst-Roy has been appointed as International sales manager for Just For Laughs Distribution. Holst-Roy was most recently part of the sales team at Montreal-based KO Distribution and previously worked at Corus Entertainment in sales’ roles.

Alex Avon, chief marketing and strategy officer at JFD, said: “We are pleased to welcome Nicolas onboard. He will help us with our strong comedy content distribution slate, including new seasons of Gags and LOL; along with stand-up specials filmed at our recent Just For Laughs Festivals. We are coming to MIPCOM with an impressive team including our development executives, ensuring we continue to “keep the world feeling good” for a long time.”

The company will be premiering a large private stand within the Canadian Pavilion on Riviera 8 at MIPCOM. Among the titles on the JFD’s slate is an English-language dubbed version of dramedy About Antoine, new seasons of hidden-camera show Just For Laughs Gags and scripted sketch show Just For Laughs LOL, fresh stand-up comedy shows from this summer’s Just For Laughs Festival, and animated comedy Babyatrice.