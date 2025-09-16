Shari Redstone Invests in Sipur

Shari Redstone has been named chair of the Board of Directors of Sipur, the studio behind documentary We Will Dance Again and Netflix’s Bad Boy.

As chair of Sipur, Redstone — former Paramount Global chair and president of the Redstone Family Foundation — will work actively with Sipur’s co-founders, CEO Emilio Schenker and business leader Gideon Tadmor, along with Schenker’s leadership team.

Redstone has invested in Sipur alongside Gideon Tadmor and Israeli institutional investors Bank HaPoalim and Clal Insurance.

The announcement comes on the heels of multiple projects in which Sipur has made strategic investments premiering over the past two weeks at the Venice and Toronto international film festivals.