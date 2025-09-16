Orange Romania Launches Mediaset Italia

Mediaset Italia will bring its premium Italian-language channel to the Orange platform in Romania.

Mediaset Italia features a curated selection of the most popular programs from Italy’s Canale 5, Italia 1, and Rete 4 channels, offering a mix of drama series, films, entertainment, talk shows, news, and reality television.

Serena Petrecca, head of International Channels Distribution at Mediaset, said about the deal: “We are very pleased to have established this important partnership with Orange Romania, one of the country’s leading operators. It is an honor for us to bring our international channels to both the Italian community living in Romania and to Romanian viewers who love Italy and its culture.”