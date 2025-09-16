Kanal D’s “Three Sisters” Travels to Lebanon

Kanal D International has secured a license deal for drama series “Three Sisters,” which has been sold to Lebanon.

Based on the best-selling novel by İclal Aydın, Three Sisters is set in a picturesque coastal town and follows the intertwined lives of three sisters raised with love and hope, whose adult realities unfold with unexpected challenges, heartbreaks, and revelations.

Produced by Süreç Film, the drama series stars İclal Aydın, Reha Özcan, Özgü Kaya, Berker Güven, Almila Ada, and Melisa Berberoğlu.