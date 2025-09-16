Disney Expands Partnership With Webtoon

The Walt Disney Company is acquiring a two percent equity stake in Webtoon Entertainment, the Los Angeles-based digital comics platform created by Naver, the South Korean Internet search group, and Japan’s SoftBank (through its interest in LY Corp).

In addition, Disney will make more than 35,000 comics available across its brands — including Marvel, Pixar, Fox, and Star Wars — in a single digital comics service hosted by Webtoon. Disney’s comics will be accessible in both traditional and vertical formats optimized for mobile scrolling.

“By uniting our unparalleled collection of comics across Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Studios into a single digital platform, we’re giving fans unprecedented access to the adventures they love – all in one place,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Experiences. “Through our expanded relationship with Webtoon, the global leader in digital comics, we’re opening doors to new audiences and deepening fan engagement.”

Currently, Webtoon has 155 million monthly active users in 150 countries.