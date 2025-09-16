CosmoBlue Launches CosmoGO’s TVoD in Canada

CosmoBlue Media has officially launched CosmoGO’s TVoD service in Canada, a new platform that delivers the latest movies and series to all devices.

The service offers an expansive library of over 10,000 titles from around the world including Hollywood blockbusters, indie and festival favorites, TV series and rare finds.

“CosmoGO marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for Canadian audiences,” said Tanuka Roy, general manager of CosmoBlue Media in Canada. “This launch is just the start, and over the next few months, we’ll roll out options, including pay-per-view, subscription video on demand (SVoD), and advertising-based video on demand (AVoD) to become a complete multi-platform destination for film, TV, sports, concerts, and live events.”

CosmoBlue Media’s expansion into Canada is part of a larger global strategy, building on a content portfolio that spans more than 250 million households in over 100 countries.