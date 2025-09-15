IPs: AI’s Content Discontent

Penske Media, the publisher of trade publications such as The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Billboard, is suing Google and its parent company, Alphabet, alleging that Google’s AI search result summaries are unfairly using their reporting and depressing their online traffic.

Google contends that its AI summaries include links to websites where the information was found. Penske Media alleges that Google AI features use information it provides without being compensated for it.

Other media groups have sued various AI companies: the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post have sued Perplexity, and the New York Times has sued OpenAI and Microsoft for compensation. The Journal now has a content deal with Open AI, the Times with Amazon, and Google with the Associated Press.