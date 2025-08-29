ABC Commercial Expands Footprint in China

ABC Commercial has closed a deal with China’s UYoung, securing the sale of preschool titles “Ready, Steady, Wiggle!” (series 4–7), “Wiggle & Learn” and “Big Words, Small Stories” to UYoung’s UKIDS app, a Chinese streaming platform for children’s enlightenment education. This sale marks ABC Commercial’s first distribution into the Chinese market.

These titles align with China’s growing demand for content that supports English language learning, social development and early cognitive skills.

Alex Zhou, ABC Commercial’s Content Sales manager for Asia & MENA, said: “Breaking into China is no easy feat. It is one of the most tightly regulated media markets in the world, with high expectations around content quality, educational value and cultural sensitivity,”

This latest partnership follows launches across Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea.