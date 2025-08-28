TCA To Award Virtual Prizes

By Mike Reynolds — While the U.S. Television Critics Association (TCA) may not be having its twice-a-year press tours, at least its press members are actually watching TV enough to come up with people and shows they feel are worthy of an award or two — and in some instances much more than two, along with some past TCA winners being reconsidered.

Of course, having award nominations is one thing, but not awarding them during an in-person event is hollow and rather takes the shine off the whole thing.

In announcing the nominees for the 41st Awards, a recent TCA release stated that the actual awards would be handed out “later this summer” and that there would be no official in-person ceremony.

Though TCA members are not receiving the traditional up close and personal events, and an actual award show, the TCA’s Board still insists on annual dues being paid without members receiving anything in return.

The second season of Severance scored the most nominations (five) for this year’s TCA awards, while the highest number of nominations (20) went to HBOMax (or whatever they are now being called). The Studio garnered four TCA nominations, but most eyes will eventually be on who gets the Program of the Year award, from the following nominees:

Adolescence (Netflix)

Andor (Disney+)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)