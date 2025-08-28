Up The Ladder: Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Brad Singer will serve as chief financial officer of Warner Bros.

In his role, Singer will oversee Warner Bros.’ global financial functions and strategies, including FP&A, accounting, internal audit, treasury, tax, procurement, and investor relations activities.

Singer will begin in his new role in October 2025 in a strategic role until the official formation of Warner Bros., which is expected to take place by mid-2026. He will report to David Zaslav, president and chief executive officer of WBD and future president and chief executive officer of Warner Bros.

Prior to joining Warner Bros. Singer served as partner and chief operating officer of ValueAct Capital before retiring in 2021.