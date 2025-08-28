BIG MEDIA Scores Licensing Deal With AMCNI CNE

BIG MEDIA inked a licensing deal with AMC Networks International Central & Northern Europe for three original series.

BIG MEDIA’s newest original UNTHINKABLE: Moments that Shocked the World will premiere in the fall. The fast-paced documentary explores the most significant news events in recent history.

The deal also includes SPYCRAFT (pictured), a global hit series co-produced with Netflix, and HISTORY 360, a short-video series that introduces various historical subjects.

Anna Scheitzach, Senior Director of Sales – CEE at BIG Media, commented, “Over the years, BIG Media has earned a reputation for producing high-quality original content in the historical docuseries category and we’ve found that this appeals to audiences around the world. Thanks to AMC Networks International Central & Northern Europe, we are entering a new market with these shows. We have every confidence that they will be met with the same enthusiasm from viewers that they have in other territories.”