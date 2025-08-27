Secuoya Partners with Iceland’s Act4

Secuoya Studios and the Icelandic production company Act4 have signed a first look deal for the development and co-production of TV series.

This agreement is part of Secuoya Studios’ internationalization strategy, which aims for 30 percent of its catalog to be produced in languages other than Spanish by 2027.

This new partnership follows previous agreements, with BlackBox Multimedia in the U.K. and with Sydney Gallonde in France.

Iceland has established itself as a highly attractive environment for international co-productions, thanks to tax incentives of up to 35 percent of production costs, a strong reputation as a creative hub and an extraordinary diversity of natural locations.