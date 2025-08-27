Netflix’s Surprising Win

After 10 weeks on Netflix, the Sony Pictures-produced Korean animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” had 236 million views, making it the streamer’s most-watched original film of all time.

Just in its first week on Netflix, the film was watched 24.2 million times, and that level of viewership was maintained for nine weeks straight, which is considered rare.

After its streaming success, Netflix allowed the sing-along version of the animated film to be released in theaters, where it grossed $18 million from 1,700 theaters over a weekend.

For KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix paid Sony Pictures the $100 million production cost, plus a $20 million fee, and an additional $5 million to secure streaming rights in perpetuity.

In 2021, Netflix signed a $600 million deal with Sony Pictures to directly release films that Sony had in development, including K-Pop Demon Hunters, which had been in development since 2018.