Konami Launches NIKE x Yu-Gi-Oh!

Konami Cross Media NY has started a new collaboration with NIKE, under the banner NIKE x Yu-Gi-Oh!

The NIKE Air Max 95 QS YGO replicates the original vision seen in Kazuki Takahashi’s Yu-Gi-Oh! and is joined by a complementary apparel collection — both becoming available on September 12.

The collaboration is brought to life through a campaign that pays homage to the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe, featuring the anime series’ original English and Japanese voice actors in a trailer debuting the footwear.

“The passion, care, and attention to detail NIKE brought to this Yu-Gi-Oh! collaboration has been extraordinary” said Jennifer Coleman, senior vice president of Licensing and Marketing for Konami Cross Media, NY. “Their unique vision of Yu-Gi-Oh! characters and fans as athletes—combined with NIKE’s iconic marketing, footwear, and apparel design—will redefine how our audience connects with their favorites characters, especially Joey Wheeler.”