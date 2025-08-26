ZDF Studios Reps ‘Maps of Power’

ZDF Studios has taken over the worldwide distribution of the documentary series ‘Maps of Power,’ produced for ZDFinfo by Story House Productions.

The series focuses on an often underestimated but decisive motor of world history: geography. Based on three influential nations – the U.S., Russia and China – Maps of Power explains how geographical conditions have favored the rise of these states to world power.

The documentary features high-quality storytelling, impressive map animations and exclusive archive footage.