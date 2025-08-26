SLR and Sinking Ship to Co-Develop ‘Monkey Base’

Australia’s SLR Productions and Canada’s Sinking Ship Entertainment are developing 90-minute CGI feature, Monkey Base.

Announced at this year’s Australian Children’s Content Summit, Monkey Base is based on an SLR Original animated comedy/sci-fi adventure created for global family audiences.

Erika, a hotshot Space Academy cadet, is destined for greatness until a graduation mishap gets her reassigned to an old space base, which is run by the freewheeling Captain Derik and his dancing crew of misfits, including an entire team of meerkats all named Fred.

But when a moon-sized piece of space junk barrels toward Earth, Erika must rally this unlikely band in a last-chance mission to save the planet… and maybe even learn to have a little fun along the way.

SLR Productions’ CEO Suzanne Ryan and Sinking Ship Entertainment’s head of Co-Production and International Partnerships Carla de Jong will serve as executive producers, together with Sinking Ship Entertainment Partners, Blair Powers and Matt Bishop.

Sinking Ship Entertainment will handle international distribution, with SLR Productions managing Australian and New Zealand distribution.

Major support for the development of Monkey Base comes from Screen NSW and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation.