Warp Films is Prodco of the Year at Edinburgh TV Awards

Sheffield, U.K.-based production company Warp Films has been named Production Company of the Year at this year’s Edinburgh TV Awards, held on August 21, 2025.

Warp Films is the prodco behind Adolescence, a one-shot drama that became Netflix U.K.’s second-most-watched English-language series of all time. Followed up by the bilingual project Reunion, a BBC-commissioned revenge thriller using both British Sign Language and spoken English, penned by deaf writer William Mager and starring Matthew Gurney.

Speaking about the accolade, Mark Herbert, founder and CEO of Warp Films, said: “This award is a real honor for the Warp Films team. We pride ourselves on telling stories that are bold, authentic and global with a very British perspective. Our company was built on the ethos that we are reasonable people, and our dramas have always been told with heart, integrity, with great characters at their core. We are incredibly proud to continue that legacy, working with top-tier talent and creating great British TV.”

Pictured: Warp Films’ Mark Herbert, Emily Feller, Niall Shamma, Peter Balm, Leo Martin and Peter Carlton.