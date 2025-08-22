Last August 18, VideoAge‘s WaterCooler ran a feature titled ‘Splintering Sports TV Offerings.’ Today, The Wall Street Journal expanded on the topic, giving a detailed overview of U.S. sports TV rights deals.
National Football League: Amazon, Comcast, Disney, FOX, Google, and Paramount.
National Basketball Association: Amazon, Comcast, Disney.
Major League Baseball: Apple, Disney, FOX, Warner Bros., and currently finalizing with Comcast and Netflix.
College Sports: Comcast, Disney, FOX, Paramount, Warner Bros.
World Wrestling Entertainment: Comcast, Disney, Netflix, The CW.
National Hockey League: Disney, Warner Bros.
Ultimate Fighting Championship: Paramount.
IndyCar/Indianapolis Motor Speedway: FOX.
The Journal added: “Sports are the most valuable programming on TV. Of the top 100 telecasts of 2024, 85 were sporting events and related programming.”
Leave A Comment