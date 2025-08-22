Combate Global Partners With EndemolShine Boomdog

U.S.-based Hispanic MMA sports franchise Combate Global has partnered with production house EndemolShine Boomdog, part of Banijay Americas, and is transitioning its live television series from linear to all-digital distribution.

Combate Global’s move to YouTube and digital distribution comes after a six-year run on TelevisaUnivision’s broadcast television platform where, in 2023, it garnered a total of 1 billion television minutes viewed.

The new partnership with EndemolShine Boomdog will usher Combate Global back to Mexico, where it will produce the ‘Mexico vs. Argentina’ show, which will pit a group of five of the best, new Mexican MMA competitors against opponents from Argentina on August 28.

Since its inception, Combate Global has demonstrated a distinct appreciation for Mexican culture which is, in part, what attracted investment from Kate Del Castillo and Elisa Salinas. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company produced 22 live television events across six different markets in the country.