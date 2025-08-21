Up the Ladder: FES, The Grierson Trust

• FOX Entertainment Studios’ Scripted team has appointed JJ Klein as SVP, Current for Scripted Entertainment, and Brie Neimand as SVP, Scripted Development. Klein and Neimand both report directly to Hannah Pillemer, EVP & head of Scripted Entertainment for FOX Entertainment Studios.

Klein was previously SVP, Current Series at FX Networks. Neimand comes to FOX from CBS Studios, where she was Senior Vice President of Current Programming.

• The Grierson Trust — a U.K.-based charity organization supporting documentary and factual filmmaking — has appointed Tom McDonald, executive vice president, National Geographic Content as its new Chair. McDonald, will take up his role in November, when Lorraine Heggessey steps down from her role after 11 years leading the organization.