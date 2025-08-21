Keshet’s Comedy ‘Traffic Light’ Travels to Latvia

Israel-based Keshet International has licensed two seasons of its comedy format “Traffic Light” (Ramzor) to TV3 Group in Latvia.

Currently in production by SIA Seriālu mājas under the local title Luksofors, the first season will premiere on TV3 on September 1, with a second season already confirmed.

Originally created by Adir Miller for Keshet Broadcasting and Endemol Israel, Traffic Light is a warm and witty situation comedy about three lifelong friends navigating the complex realities of adulthood — from marriage and parenting to relationships and the eternal lure of single life.

Leading the cast of the Latvian adaptation, is Artūrs Putniņš, who plays Eduards; Jānis Āmanis, who plays Viesturs; and Kaspars Zāle, as Toms.

Since first airing in Israel, Keshet has licensed the format in six territories, including Russia, Lithuania, Greece, Slovakia, and in the U.S. on Fox.

Luksofors will premiere on TV3 in Lithuania on September 1, with the series debuting on the channel’s streaming service Go3.