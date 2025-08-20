Netflix Invests in Thai Storytelling

Netflix unveiled a new impact report on Netflix in Thailand: Supporting the Future of Local Storytelling, detailing how the company’s investment in local content and talent has contributed to Thailand’s creative economy, tourism, and global recognition.

The new report highlights that Netflix has invested $200 million in local content between 2021-2024, and has created more than 20 original Thai shows and films. This local investment has also resulted in more than 13,500 cast and crew employed in Thailand.

Netflix’s Thai content has also being discovered by viewers worldwide. More than 15 Thai originals have made it to the Global Top 10 Non-English list, and Thai content has received over 750 million viewing hours on Netflix.

The report was officially launched at a media event held today in Bangkok, where government officials, filmmakers, and Netflix executives came together to discuss the future of Thai storytelling. A panel discussion featured Ruben Hattari, Netflix’s director of Global Affairs – Southeast Asia, Prabda Yoon, producer and writer, and Chakrit Pichyangkul, executive director, Creative Economy Agency.

Beyond content investment, in 2023, Netflix launched Reel Life Camp, a hands-on workshop that has trained over 145 aspiring Thai film and television creators. This year, the workshop will train participants in set management, production finance, and post-supervision.

Netflix’s local production team also delivers training programs to enhance the technical capabilities of more than 500 production professionals — including editors, VFX artists, and on-set data managers.