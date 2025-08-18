GMA Secures 2 Finalists at Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards

The Philippines’ GMA Network has earned two Finalist Certificates at the 16th Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards.

GMA Integrated News’ #Eleksyonaryo: The Dapat Totoo Digital Exclusives campaign was honored with a Finalist Certificate in Social Media Videos category. The election campaign engaged, educated, and empowered the young generation of voters to participate in #Eleksyon2025. Through a series of digital-exclusive content, the campaign successfully reached a wider audience and promoted responsible citizenship among the youth.

GMA Public Affairs’ I Witness: Kapalit ng Katahimikan received a Finalist Certificate in Human Concerns and Social Issues category. Hosted by journalist and veteran documentarist Kara David, the program explored the sensitive issue of long-standing traditions in an indigenous community in Mindanao, where customs allow victims to marry their abusers or accept minimal compensation to preserve family honor and prevent clan conflict.

The Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, held annually in Cannes, France, celebrates the world’s finest corporate films, online media productions, and documentaries. The awarding ceremony will be held on September 24 and 25, 2025.