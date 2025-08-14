FES, North Hill Enter First Look Deal

FOX Entertainment Studios (FES) and comedian Bill Burr, along with his North Hill Productions, have entered into a first-look agreement. Burr and business partner Mike Bertolina will serve as executive producers and content originators for scripted and unscripted television for which FES will have first-look.

“Bill Burr is one of the boldest, most original voices in comedy, and teaming up with him and Mike Bertolina at North Hill is exactly the kind of move that defines our studio,” said Hannah Pillemer, head of Scripted for FOX Entertainment Studios. “FOX has always been home for comedy that swings big, and at FES, we’re doubling down, championing creators with strong points of view who don’t play it safe. When our logo hits the screen, whatever the platform, we want audiences to instinctively think: daring, fresh and undeniably FOX.”

Photo credit: Koury Angelo