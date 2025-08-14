Casta Diva Presents “Holiday Crush”

Italy’s Casta Diva is launching new reality series “Holiday Crush” on Prime Video worldwide on September 4, 2025.

Holiday Crush is the Italian adaptation of the Latin American reality format Wild and Free (Sueltos en Los Cabos).

Shot entirely in South Africa within Casta Diva’s South Hub production facility in Cape Town, the series follows a group of young travellers guided by travel planner Jacopo Becchetti and spiritual coach Jessica Venturi. The participants will navigate emotions, confront fears, and share experiences that test their limits.

Commentators Fabio Balsamo, Gianluca Fru, Aurora Leone, and Ciro Priello — also known as The Jackal — will follow events from their iconic couch, offering razor-sharp commentary alongside special guests such as Emma Galeotti, La Pina & Diego, and Cristina D’Avena.

Produced by senior producer Massimo Righini, COO of Casta Diva, Holiday Crush blends the spirit of the original format with Italy’s trademark humor and heart.