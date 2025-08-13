“My Brilliant Friend” Gets Turkish Adaptation

Wildside, The Apartment, Fremantle, and Fandango have announced the first scripted format adaptation of the drama My Brilliant Friend.

The series, based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling novels, will be adapted by OGM Pictures in Turkey and is scheduled to begin production later this year.

My Brilliant Friend revolves around an enduring female friendship. When the most important friend in her life seems to disappear without trace, Elena Greco, an elderly woman living in a house crammed with books, starts writing the tale of her friendship which Lila, which started at school in the 1950s.

HBO and RAI previously adapted the novels for the screen in 2018, with the final installment of the Neapolitan drama launching in November 2024. The series went on to capture the hearts of audiences in over 170 territories.

Fremantle handles global sales in association with RAI Com.