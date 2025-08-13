Iceland’s Glassriver Launches Film Division

Iceland’s production company Glassriver launched a dedicated film division led by director Baldvin Z — best known for features Life in a Fishbowl, Let Me Fall, Jitters and the Netflix original series Case — and producer Guðgeir “Gucci” Arngrímsson, who served as a producer for 2015 dramedy Albatross, and most recently Odd Fish.

The new slate of original feature films and international co-productions is led by Dark Ocean, with a second untitled feature from Black Sands and Cold Haven writer Elias Kofoed Hansen, which will be announced later this year.

Dark Ocean is claustrophobic drama set on a fishing trawler in the North Atlantic. Exploring masculinity, grief and the corrosive cost of survival, the film tells the story of a young deckhand on his first voyage as he and a team of fisherman battle the brutal forces of nature and face the ruthless demands of survival at sea. The film is written by Matthías Tryggvi Haraldsson.