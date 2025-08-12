MBC Group Posts Big Revenue Growth

Saudi Arabia-based entertainment conglomerate MBC Group posted its financial results for the first semester (ending June 30, 2025). The group reported revenues of SAR 3.0 billion, up 37.8 percent from the same period last year, with a 41 percent increase in net profit.

Broadcast & Technical Services’ revenues increased 52.7 percent, bolstered by major government and institutional projects; Broadcast, Operations, Content & Advertising grew 29.6 percent; and Media & Entertainment Initiatives’ revenue nearly doubled, driven by new programming initiatives and increased fees.

Mike Sneesby, chief executive officer of MBC Group, commented: “Our first-half results demonstrate the strength and resilience of MBC Group’s diversified business model. We delivered solid revenue growth across our core segments, supported by premium content, digital scale, and disciplined execution. Our advertising performance continues to benefit from the Group’s geographically diversified footprint which has helped us to mitigate the impact of geopolitical volatility. Our Broadcast & Technical Services segment also remains a strategic revenue contributor, underpinned by a healthy pipeline and a strong track record of delivering on high-impact projects across the Kingdom. Meanwhile SHAHID continues to deliver strong top and bottom-line momentum, supported by a clear content strategy and sustained growth across SVoD and AVoD with growing platform engagement. ”

Content remained a key performance driver across both OTT platform SHAHID and linear platforms. Among the most successful programming are Saudi-Turkish adaptation drama Ommi, pan-Arab drama thriller Aser, social drama series Share’ Al A’sha, and comedy Yawmiyyat Rajol Anis, which earned Best Comedy Series at the 2025 Al Dana Drama Awards.