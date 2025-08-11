WildBear and ZDF Arte Partner on “Fatal Conflicts”

Australia’s WildBear Entertainment has secured a deal with ZDF Arte for its latest history series, Fatal Conflicts. ZDF will co-produce the series and handle international distribution rights.

Fatal Conflicts explores two cataclysmic wars, both turning points in antiquity, with repercussions that echo throughout the modern era.

The first film, Xerxes v Themistocles, covers the Second Greco-Persian War, while the second film, Hannibal v Scipio, explores the Second Punic War between Rome and Carthage.

Executive produced by WildBear Entertainment’s Craig Meade and directed by Nik Wansbrough, the series uses a mixed-media approach, incorporating evocative recreations, premium footage, animations, and detailed dynamic landscape and battle maps.