Paramount Inks $7 Billion Deal with UFC

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, and TKO Group Holdings, signed a seven-year media rights agreement in which Paramount will become the exclusive home of all UFC events.

Starting in 2026, Paramount will exclusively distribute UFC’s full slate of 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights via Paramount+, with select numbered events to be simulcast on CBS.

UFC’s mixed martial arts events take place year-round with approximately 43 live events annually.

As part of the agreement, UFC and Paramount will move away from UFC’s existing pay-per-view model in favor of making these events available at no additional cost to Paramount+’s U.S. subscribers.

The seven-year term has an average annual value of $1.1 billion.