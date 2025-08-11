Crave, Canal+ Co-Produce “Empathie”

Crave and Canal+ have partnered to co-produce the second season of the Crave original series “Empathie.”

Empathie is a drama series that explores the depths of mental illness and tells the story of Suzanne (Florence Longpré), a criminologist-turned-psychiatrist who goes to work at the Institut psychiatrique Mont-Royal. There, she befriends Mortimer, an intriguing security officer, and meets a variety of patients with compelling stories.

The first season of the series — recipient of the Audience Award at Series Mania in Lille, France — will debut under the Création Originale Canal+ label on Canal+ and will stream on the Canal+ app on September 1. Season 2 is currently in development.

Produced by Trio Orange in collaboration with Bell Media, Empathie is written by Florence Longpré and directed by Guillaume Lonergan.

International distribution in French-speaking territories is handled by Trio Orange International, while other territories are handled by Beta Group.