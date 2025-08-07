TIFF Unveils Primetime TV Series Program

The Toronto International Film Festival (running September 4-14, 2025) is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Primetime program, spotlighting international series and episodic storytelling and recognizing the medium’s creative power and cultural impact.

This year’s Primetime lineup welcomes six world premieres including The Lowdown, which opens the section, from creator, executive producer, writer and director Sterlin Harjo (Reservation Dogs), starring executive producer Ethan Hawke; Netflix’s latest original Canadian series Wayward, created by Mae Martin and Ryan Scott, with Martin, Sarah Gadon and Toni Collette; Zach Baylin and Kate Susman’s Black Rabbit, starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman, who also directs some of the episodes; Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League, the only documentary series in the line-up, created by Richard Brown and Tebogo Malope; Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi; and The Savage, created by Houman Seyyedi.

Other Primetime series coming to TIFF are the North American premieres of HBO’s Portobello – The Fall of Enzo Tortora by Italian cinematic master Marco Bellocchio, who will be given TIFF’s Luminaries distinction; Balázs Lengyel’s Rise of the Raven; Norway’s Pål Jackman and Åse Kathrin Vuolab’s A Sámi Wedding, and William Mager’s Reunion. All Primetime screenings include an extended Q+A with creators and cast.