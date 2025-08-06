Pokemon Producer Norman Grossfeld to Lead Konfetti Studios

Seoul-based production company Aanaxion Studio — the company behind the upcoming film Protector, starring Milla Jovovich — is launching Konfetti Studios, a new kids and family banner led by veteran animation and franchise executive Norman Grossfeld.

Grossfeld is best known for helping launch Pokémon internationally, and, as president of 4Kids Productions, drive global hits including Yu-Gi-Oh!, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Winx Club.

At Konfetti, Grossfeld will oversee both creative and business operations while focusing on creating original kids and family IP, starting with animation and multiplatform content.

Konfetti emerges with an initial slate that includes Nanopop, Sumomojo and preschool program Hugglebops.