NFL Buys into ESPN

The Walt Disney Company’s ESPN will officially acquire the National Football League (NFL) Network.

Under the agreement, the NFL is taking a 10 percent equity stake in ESPN for an estimated value that ranges between $2.5 billion and $3 billion. The NFL Network will be added to ESPN’s stable of channels, and ESPN will distribute NFL’s Red Zone to pay-TV channels.

Previously, in 2022. NFL and Skydance Media joined forces to create Skydance Sports, for the development of a variety of sports-related content, including scripted and unscripted films, and series. Skydance is now completing acquisition of Paramount Global, which will give NFL access to Paramount’s CBS TV network.