FOX Corp.’s Strong Q4 Report

Fox Corporation released its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, yesterday.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported total revenues of $3.29 billion, a 6 percent increase from the prior year quarter. Net income was $719 million, up from $320 million. For the full fiscal year, the company reported total revenues of $16.30 billion, a 17 percent increase from the previous year. Net income for the year was $2.29 billion, compared to $1.55 billion.

Performance was driven by high ratings and advertiser interest, especially at Fox News Channel and the Tubi AVoD service — advertising revenues surged by 26 percent.

The company also announced the upcoming launch of FOX One, a new streaming service starting on August 21 for $19.99 per month. It will offer live and on-demand access to Fox’s portfolio of news, sports, and entertainment content.