Roku Launches ‘Howdy’ SVoD Service

Streaming platform Roku has launched Howdy, a new SVoD service for $2.99 per month.

Launching nationwide today in the U.S., Howdy offers subscribers unlimited access to a library of nearly 10,000 hours of entertainment from its inaugural partners, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, and FilmRise, alongside select Roku Original titles.

“Priced at less than a cup of coffee, Howdy is ad-free and designed to complement, not compete with, premium services,” said Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “We’re meeting a real need for consumers who want to unwind with their favorite movies and shows uninterrupted and on their terms. Howdy is a natural step for us at Roku, extending our mission to make better TV for everyone, by making it affordable, accessible, and built for how people watch today.”

“We’re excited to continue our longstanding collaboration with Roku on innovative ways to connect with audiences,” said Jim Packer, president of Worldwide Television Distribution, Lionsgate. “With engagement of over 125 million people a day, Roku is the perfect partner to launch a more accessible complement to the higher-priced SVoDs. This service has the ability to scale quickly while providing us with a new way to monetize our content, and we’re proud to be part of this new streaming experience.”

“With the launch of Howdy, Roku is making beloved content from our catalog accessible to an even bigger audience,” said Johnny Holden, chief revenue and strategy officer at Radial Entertainment, the parent company of FilmRise.

In addition to Howdy, Roku’s streaming services include the Roku Channel and Frndly TV. Howdy will be available initially on the Roku platform with rollout on mobile and additional platforms in the near future.