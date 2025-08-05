“New York Post” Adds “Cal Post”

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., publisher of the New York Post, is betting on the California market to launch California Post, a printed daily based in Los Angeles — where another Murdoch’s division, Fox Corp., owns Fox Studios, currently leased to the Walt Disney Company.

The Cal Post‘s business model will still rely on advertising and will include the NY Post’s popular Page Six feature about celebrity and entertainment news.

In Los Angeles, traditional print media, such as The Los Angeles Times is going through tough times, with subscriber losses and reduced advertising revenue.

Reportedly, The L.A. Times owner, South Africa-born Patrick Soon-Shiong, is planning to take the paper public. However, the Post‘s publisher sees an opportunity to expand its readership in the Los Angeles area, where currently the NY Post holds the second-largest concentration of readers (after New York).