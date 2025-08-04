Paramount Licenses “King & Conqueror” in 100+ Markets

Paramount Global Content Distribution has licensed the new eight-part historical epic drama “King & Conqueror” in more than 100 markets globally.

The series — produced by The Development Partnership, Rabbit Track Pictures, Shepherd Content, RVK Studios and CBS Studios, in association with the BBC — will launch on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the U.K. this August.

King & Conqueror is the story of the clash between Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy, two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066. They had no design on the English throne, but found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of the crown.

The series stars James Norton as Harold, Earl of Wessex, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William, Duke of Normandy, Emily Beecham as Edith Swan-neck and Clémence Poésy as Matilda, among others.

“King & Conqueror is a sweeping, cinematic drama with global appeal, and we’re thrilled to see such strong demand from leading platforms around the world,” says Lisa Kramer, president of International Content Licensing at Paramount Global Content Distribution. “Compelling storytelling, exceptional cast, and bold creative vision make it a standout series that resonates across markets and cultures.”

The series has been licensed to platforms including: Prime Video (U.S.). HBO Max (Nordics, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong), M-Net (Africa), SBS (Australia), Streamz (Belgium), Be TV (French Belgium), Showcase and STACKTV (Canada), COSMOTE TV (Greece), Síminn (Iceland), JioHotstar (India), yes and HOT (Israel), Lithuanian National Radio and Television, and Sky NZ (New Zealand).