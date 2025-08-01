Paramount’s Dan Cohen Steps Down

Dan Cohen is stepping down today from his role as chief content licensing officer of Paramount and president of Republic Pictures, a post he held for the past eight years, after a long tenure at Disney.

In a note to his team, Cohen said: “Thank you for your support and teamwork – it has truly been an honor to lead this team. I look forward to cheering you on – be it under the umbrellas of Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Home Entertainment, or Republic Pictures – as you continue to shape the future of content and entertainment.”

Cohen is working with the company’s senior leadership to ensure a smooth transition as Paramount moves toward the anticipated close of the Skydance merger.