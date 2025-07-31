MISTCO Expands International Presence With Drama Catalogue

MISTCO continues to expand its global reach with a dynamic catalogue of Turkish dramas.

The Turkish content distributor continues to strengthen its strong international presence in the international market, especially in CIS. The CIS region has responded positively to MISTCO’s historical dramas like Resurrection: Ertugrul and Great Seljuks: Alparslan.

International audiences resonate with fast-paced action drama The Circle (pictured) and the romance Hold My Hand, as well as the hit rom-com Come What May and drama Bahar.