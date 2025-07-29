WBD’s New Corporate Names, Senior Leadership

Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled corporate names and senior leadership appointments for when the company separates in mid-2026.

“Streaming & Studios” — home to Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Gaming Studios, as well as their film and television libraries — will be called Warner Bros.

“Global Networks” — encompassing premier entertainment, sports and news television brands including CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., Discovery, and free-to-air channels across Europe as well as digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report (B/R) — will be called Discovery Global.

The leadership team at Warner Bros. includes David Zaslav, currently president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who will serve as president and CEO, as well as:

Pam Abdy, Co-Chair and CEO Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Priya Aiyar, Chief Legal Officer

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max

Bruce Campbell, Chief Operating Officer

Mike De Luca, Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Channing Dungey, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group

Robert Gibbs, Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer

James Gunn, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios

Lori Locke, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to the Chief Financial Officer)

JB Perrette, CEO & President of Streaming and Games

Peter Safran, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios

Avi Saxena, Chief Technology Officer (reporting to Perrette)

The leadership team at Discovery Global includes Gunnar Wiedenfels, currently CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who will serve as president and CEO, as well as:

David Duvall, Chief Technology Officer

Amy Girdwood, Chief People & Culture Officer

Ryan Gould, President, US Ad Sales GTM (reporting to Zeiler)

Anil Jhingan, Chief Development Officer

Kasia Kieli, President and MD, Poland and CEO, TVN

Fernando Medin, President, International

Scott Miller, President, Distribution (reporting to Zeiler)

Fulvia Nicoli, Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Insights (reporting to Zeiler)

Brian Rauch, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to Woodford)

Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports

Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide

Sue Underwald, Chief Legal Officer

Bobby Voltaggio, President, US Ad Sales Platform Monetization (reporting to Zeiler)

Fraser Woodford, Chief Financial Officer

Gerhard Zeiler, president, U.S., U.K. & Germany, Discovery+ and Chief Content Officer