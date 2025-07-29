Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled corporate names and senior leadership appointments for when the company separates in mid-2026.
“Streaming & Studios” — home to Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Gaming Studios, as well as their film and television libraries — will be called Warner Bros.
“Global Networks” — encompassing premier entertainment, sports and news television brands including CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., Discovery, and free-to-air channels across Europe as well as digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report (B/R) — will be called Discovery Global.
The leadership team at Warner Bros. includes David Zaslav, currently president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who will serve as president and CEO, as well as:
- Pam Abdy, Co-Chair and CEO Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group
- Priya Aiyar, Chief Legal Officer
- Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max
- Bruce Campbell, Chief Operating Officer
- Mike De Luca, Co-Chair & CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group
- Channing Dungey, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group
- Robert Gibbs, Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer
- James Gunn, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios
- Lori Locke, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to the Chief Financial Officer)
- JB Perrette, CEO & President of Streaming and Games
- Peter Safran, Co-Chairman and CEO, DC Studios
- Avi Saxena, Chief Technology Officer (reporting to Perrette)
The leadership team at Discovery Global includes Gunnar Wiedenfels, currently CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who will serve as president and CEO, as well as:
- David Duvall, Chief Technology Officer
- Amy Girdwood, Chief People & Culture Officer
- Ryan Gould, President, US Ad Sales GTM (reporting to Zeiler)
- Anil Jhingan, Chief Development Officer
- Kasia Kieli, President and MD, Poland and CEO, TVN
- Fernando Medin, President, International
- Scott Miller, President, Distribution (reporting to Zeiler)
- Fulvia Nicoli, Executive Vice President, Content Strategy & Insights (reporting to Zeiler)
- Brian Rauch, Chief Accounting Officer (reporting to Woodford)
- Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports
- Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide
- Sue Underwald, Chief Legal Officer
- Bobby Voltaggio, President, US Ad Sales Platform Monetization (reporting to Zeiler)
- Fraser Woodford, Chief Financial Officer
- Gerhard Zeiler, president, U.S., U.K. & Germany, Discovery+ and Chief Content Officer
