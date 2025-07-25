The Hive Studio Reaches Crowdfunding Goal For ‘The Vampair’

The Hive Studio announced the successful results for its crowdfunding campaign for the new series The Vampair.

The campaign raised over £125,704 and counting for the gothic animated long-form TV pilot. Developed with animator and YouTube creator Daria Cohen, The Vampair encompasses a full-blown narrative universe unique for its blend of gothic aesthetics, theatrical music, and visual storytelling.

The series includes the vocal talent of Aurelio Voltaire, Paul Shapera, Lauren Osborn, and Krystal LaPorte, among others.

Amit Russell Gicelter, founder and CEO of The Hive Studio, remarked, “The incredible success of this campaign is a testament to the power of community and a shared love for creative storytelling. We are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received for the project and the community we’re building. Daria has created something truly unique with The Vampair — it’s dark, funny, and gothic mastery! with soul. Stay tuned for more Vampair news soon!”