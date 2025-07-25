Globo’s ‘She’s The One’ Sparks Viewer Engagement

Globo announced that the telenovela She’s The One has achieved strong viewer engagement following the broadcast of its final episode.

Created by Alessandra Poggi, She’s The One’s final episode aired in Brazil on June 27, 2025. Across TV Globo’s platforms, the show reached a total of 1.2 billion views November 2024 to June 2025. Over 144 million viewers in Brazil followed the story on free-to-air TV. Additionally, it became the most watched 6 PM telenovela on Globoplay.

Pablo Ghiglione, Head of International Sales & Co-Productions – Americas & APAC, commented, “She’s The One is a lighthearted story made for the whole family. And its success, on television, on Globoplay, and on social media, shows how Globo’s content connects with audiences beyond the screen. We believe in the story’s potential, and it has everything it needs to keep moving audiences in different countries, just as it did in Brazil.”