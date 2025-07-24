The MIPCOM Frenzy

In the middle of July, when many executives in the northern hemisphere are most likely in the midst of their summer vacations, and those in the southern portion are planning ski trips, MIPCOM Cannes organizers are plotting their strategy, and want to make sure that the world knows about it.

This “plot” started with press releases announcing memorable speakers and illuminating topics, followed by requests for early registration, accommodations, and transportation.

Apparently, the fact that MIPCOM (set for October 13-16, 2025) is 80 days days away from today (Thursday, July 22) did not concern RX, its Paris-based MIPCOM organizer.

However, this MIPCOM “plot” that RX started well ahead of its October 13 start, managed to charge up exhibitors’ company executives, who moved to accelerate their plans for sales, marketing, and recreational activities in Cannes.

Lately, VideoAge has been inundated with announcements about MIPCOM exhibitors’ activities and new content offerings.

As a chain reaction, the MIPCOM “plot” pushed us in the media to rush into laying out our support mechanism options, which, in the case of VideoAge, consists of publishing the Monthly and a Daily (both in print and online). And all this is before outlining our plans for Mip Africa, the Venice Film Festival, TIFF in Toronto, and MIA in Rome.

There’s no question that MIPCOM is the international television industry’s biggest trade show, that every other audiovisual event revolves around it, and that the sheer size of the market requires advance planning, but the fear is that this frenzy could create too many expectations which could ultimately cool off the actual outcome.