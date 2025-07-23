Keller and Noll Launch ‘Countdown to Delicious’

Cleve Keller and Dave Noll — creators of the long-running Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ franchise — have launched new culinary series Countdown to Delicious, which will debut on VIZIO WatchFree+ on July 25.

The series, produced by Keller/Noll and Immaculata Media, will star five celebrity chefs and social media influencers as they work against the clock to make easy quick meals from main dishes to desserts.

Each segment of Countdown to Delicious highlights a cast that includes: Chef Lovely (Lovely Bites, Hell’s Kitchen), Kelsey Nixon (Kelsey’s Essentials), Chef Tregave (Food Network Star), Eddie Zamora (Kill The Bottle), and best-selling author Eloise Head.