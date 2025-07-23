ElectricNow to Sponsor Mometu College Film Fest

ElectricNOW, Electric Entertainment’s free streaming platform, will be participating in the third Annual Mometu College Film Festival. Taking place on July 26, 2025, at The Harmony Gold Preview House in Los Angeles, the festival provides a platform for the current and next generation of filmmakers to showcase their films.

Joining the other film categories sponsors – TCL, OTTera, Insurgence, and NewFilmmakers Los Angeles – ElectricNOW will be the official sponsor of the Best Horror/Thriller/Sci-Fi film genre category. Gabriel Lopez from Ringling College of Art & Design won this category for the short film Best Kept Shut.

Michael Johnson, director of Streaming & Content Operations for ElectricNOW, will serve as one of the judges for the Best Picture Award. The winner of this category, as well as the Producers’ Pick Award and Audience Award, will be chosen after the film screenings at the awards ceremony.