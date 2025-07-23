CJ ENM Opens Saudi Arabia Subsidiary

Korea’s CJ ENM has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company, CJ ENM Middle East LLC, is the first Korean entertainment company to establish a subsidiary in the country.

“This move marks a significant step in the company’s declaration of 2025 — CJ ENM’s 30th anniversary year — as the ‘First Official Year of Global Expansion’,” said Yoon Sang-hyun, CEO of CJ ENM. “Establishing a presence in Saudi Arabia allows us to actively engage in emerging global markets and strengthen our global competitiveness.”

Through this subsidiary, the company plans to pursue business collaborations across music, television, film, live entertainment, and both scripted and unscripted content. In the live entertainment sector, CJ ENM plans to host K-pop concerts leveraging both its own and external IP.

“The MENA region, and Saudi Arabia in particular, presents unprecedented potential for cultural and commercial collaboration,” said Hyun Soo Kim, general manager of CJ ENM Middle East LLC. “To build strong local networks and ensure stable operations, we are partnering with Sela—Saudi Arabia’s leading live events and experiences company —to expand the influence of K-culture.”

With over 62 percent of its population under the age of 30, Saudi Arabia represents a dynamic consumer base that shows strong demand for K-content across entertainment, live performance, gaming, and sports.