Mattel’s Brenner and Silverman to Keynote at MIPCOM

MIPCOM Cannes has announced that Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Studios and chief content officer, and Josh Silverman, Mattel’s chief franchise officer, will deliver a joint keynote on October 14 at this year’s market (October 13-16, 2025).

Recently elevated to lead both film and television under the newly formed Mattel Studios banner, Robbie Brenner oversees the development and production of all content based on Mattel’s iconic brands. In 2023, Brenner produced for Mattel the cultural phenomenon Barbie.

As Mattel’s chief franchise officer, Josh Silverman oversees the company’s globally interconnected franchise ecosystem across strategic alliances, consumer products, publishing, music, location-based entertainment, and digital games and experiences, driving industry-leading brand synergy and innovation.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior, said: “Mattel are true pioneers who have successfully transformed an 80-year legacy into a cultural cornerstone that resonates globally. Through innovative, multi-touchpoint, multi-platform strategies and groundbreaking partnerships with distinctive storytellers, there is so much to learn from how Mattel does things. There isn’t a single person from any area of the industry who won’t benefit from hearing Robbie and Josh further unpack this approach and share some of their new plans.”

The 2025 edition of MIPCOM Cannes will center on the Creator Economy, with the Mattel keynote serving as a marquee event in a robust program designed to foster collaboration among digital creators, producers, platforms, distributors, and brands.